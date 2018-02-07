COIMBATORE: AS Bharathiar University Vice Chancellor A Ganapathi has been suspended, a special meeting of the BU syndicate will be held on Thursday to form a Convenor’s Committee, which will take over the Vice Chancellor’s duties. Governor-Chancellor Banwarilal Purohit suspended Ganapathi with effect from February 6. He was arrested by the DVAC on Saturday while accepting a bribe from an assistant professor of the Chemistry Department, T Suresh. The bribe included Rs 1 lakh in cash and a cheque for Rs 29 lakh.

“The special syndicate meeting will be held on February 8. It will create a Convenor’s Committee, which will take over the duties of the Bharathiar University,” said highly placed sources in the Higher Education Department. Asked about the status of N Dharmaraj, the Professor of Chemistry, who was arrested along with Ganapathi by the DVAC, a senior official said, “As he has spent 48 hours of imprisonment, he will also be deemed to be suspended. However, the special syndicate meeting will discuss the matter and take action as per the Bharathiar University Act and Statute. Either the syndicate or the Convenor Committee will issue the order suspending Dharmaraj”.