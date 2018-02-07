CHENNAI: Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Tuesday charged DMK working president M K Stalin with trying his best to topple the State government and said that however, the government would overcome all such hurdles.

Talking to mediapersons, the minister said, “Stalin is chairing the meeting of opposition parties to stage agitations against the ‘Amma’ government in Tamil Nadu. Their intention is to create a crisis for this government in all possible ways. We will overcome all that...Stalin has been dreaming of occupying the Chief Minister’s chair. But he will not realise that dream for ever.”

Responding to a question, the Minister said that whoever had erred in the Bharathiar University issue, action would be taken against them in accordance with the law. If Stalin has any evidence against ministers, let him file a petition in the court, he added.

Questions Oppn meet

