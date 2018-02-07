COIMBATORE: Though the unconfirmed reports that the Bharathiar University Vice Chancellor A Ganapathi’s wife Swarnalatha was booked on charges of tampering with evidence turned out to be false, First Information Report accessed by Express confirmed her role in tearing currency notes. However, no case was registered against her for now.

According to the First Information Report, after confirming that the Vice Chancellor A Ganapathi accepted a bribe of `1 lakh in the form of cash and `29 lakh in the form of cheque, officials from Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) entered into Ganapathi’s house located on University premises.

“At first, we could not find the cash. Later, on searching, we found a few pieces of `2,000 currency notes in the Western toilet. Upon raiding the house, we recovered the balance amount from the Vice Chancellor’s wife Swarnalatha with the help of a woman cop,” the FIR read.

During the course of the investigation, Swarnalatha also accepted that she tampered with the evidence, which was also recovered later. “Though DVAC officials confirmed her role in tampering the evidence, as V-C Ganapathi requested to leave her free and that he would cooperate for the inquiry, police took a lenient approach without booking a case against her and arresting her on the same day. However, the role of Swarnalatha has been recorded in the FIR,” sources in DVAC told Express.

Asked about this, a senior official, who did not want to be named, said that they would frame charges against Swarnalatha at the time of filing a charge sheet in this case.

“As the complaint by the Assistant Professor Suresh is only on the Vice Chancellor A Ganapathi, Professor Dharmaraj and Distance Education Director (In-charge) Mathivanan, we have named these three persons as the accused in the trap case. Upon completing the inquiry with Mathivanan, we would file a charge sheet in a month’s time and Swarnalatha will find a place in it,” the official said.

Meanwhile, counsel lawyers on behalf of Vice Chancellor Ganapathi and Dharmaraj applied for bail on Saturday and it was posted on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, the defense counsel sought bail for both the accused, saying that their arrest is not needed anymore as the DVAC personnel might have collected all the evidence at the time of trap itself.

However, public prosecutor sought time to file a counter, since a detailed inquiry was underway. On hearing the same, special court for Prevention of Corruption Act cases, Special Judge John Mino asked the prosecutor to file the counter petition on Thursday.

The bail plea would be heard again on Thursday. Apart from the trap case, DVAC is investigating into a separate case pertaining to the faculty recruitment in the Bharathiar University. In connection with the BU case, DVAC is likely to investigate with the Syndicate members and with the University Head of the Departments.