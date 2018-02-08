COIMBATORE: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption has decided not to spare anyone in the recruitment scam at Bharathiar University. The DVAC, which is also currently conducting a separate inquiry into the irregularities in faculty recruitment, is likely to file cases under Prevention of Anti Corruption Act against all who got faculty posts by bribing university officials.

On Wednesday, DVAC senior officials met Registrar (in charge) B Vanitha and held inquiry about the recruitment processes. They also inquired with a few of the heads of departments.

Calling the revelations to be only the tip of the iceberg, university sources claimed that in Applied Mathematics department, a person, who got PhD degree only six months ago, has been appointed as Associate Professor, overlooking an Assistant Professor of the same department, who had produced PhDs.

In the Environmental Science department, not even a single candidate was appointed despite the fact that many students passed out from it. The posts were filled up with persons holding majors in Microbiology, Botany, sources added.

According to a senior official in the DVAC, they have inquired with nearly 50 per cent of the newly-recruited staff.

“A few of the newly recruited staff do not have qualifications to be in the departments they work. We have inquired with them and would also scrutinise their bank transactions. After verifying details, we would confirm whether their posting came after greasing the palms of the officials. If their appointments are dubious, we would initiate proper action to bring them to book,” the senior official, citing the example of an engineering graduate, whose appointment to the Chemistry department was under scanner.

After collecting the copy of documents, sources in DVAC said, they would seek permission from the State government to register a case against people who received bribe and also on the people who joined in the university by bribing officials.

The special syndicate meeting of the university, which will be held on Thursday, would constitute a convenor committee to take over the V-C’s duties.

Association of University Teachers vice president N Pasupathy said, “There are allegations that some of the syndicate members are also involved in this scam. So, the syndicate should exercise caution while selection convenor committee members, who will take charge of the VC’s functions.”

He added that the present Registrar (in charge) B Vanitha was junior than some of the university faculty members. So, senior most professor in the university should be appointed.

