PUDUCHERRY: A 60-year-old French national, running an NGO, was arrested for alleged paedophile activity after a search operation was carried out in his house cum office at Krishna Nagar on Wednesday.

Thierry Gagner (60), Director of a French NGO, Hopigo and Missions Humanitaries allegedly sexually abused a 10-year-old girl over a period of time, after adopting her as his daughter.

Confirming his arrest, Director General of Police Rajiv Ranjan said that Gagner was booked under Section 10 of POCSO Act .

According to sources, the girls hailing from Orissa lived in Gagner’s house with his mother, brother and sister.

Gagner shared the room with the girl and it was alleged that he would expose himself to the girl from time to time before and after taking a shower.

After receiving on a complaint from the Child Welfare Committee, the police sprung into action and arrested Gagner who was planning to leave for France. During the raid, police rescued four minor girls from his house.Further investigations are on, police said.