CHENNAI: The National HRD Network’s (NHRD) Chennai chapter is organising a one-day wellness conclave called ‘Welcon 2018’ on Friday at the Taj Coromandel to shed light on the recent and often neglected health risks arising due to workplace stress in addition to providing ways to overcome these issues.

The conclave has a number of prominent speakers who will address concerns relating to the current state of employee wellness and the role that corporates play in this journey. The conclave will witness participation of more than 300 HR professionals and 20 experts.

Actor Gautami Tadimalla, the Chief Ethics Officer at Tata Sons Dr. Mukund Rajan, nutritionist Shiny Chandran, EVP-HR at Siemens Ramesh Shankar, and Director of People Advisory Services at EY A Vijayshankar are the speakers, among others.

Registrations are still open. For members of the NHRD, the fee is `4,000 and for non-members it is `5,000. For non-members who wish to take an annual membership, it is `5,500. Contact: +91 9840417761 or

email: support@nhrdchennai.com.