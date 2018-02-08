CHENNAI: Leading Tamil actor Kamal Haasan, who is all set to foray into politics soon, today said he and superstar Rajinikanth needed to contemplate if it was necessary for them to join hands and face the election.

Haasan said both of them were being asked repeatedly if they would face the polls together and added that he endorsed the view of Rajinikanth in this respect.

"Rajini sir, to this question had said that only time will give an answer and I had seconded that view. Truly, only time will answer," he said in his weekly column in Tamil magazine 'Ananda Vikatan.'

Haasan, who is set to unveil his political party's name and go on a political tour on February 21 said both of them should first formally launch their respective political parties.

Following this, policies should be spelt out and it needed to be seen if these were compatible, he said.

"Hence, it is not a decision that can be taken now...

Also, both of us need to ponder if that is necessary," he said.

In addition, Haasan said the question of aligning with Rajinikanth was not like choosing the star cast for films as both were entirely different things.

On January 17, to a query on forging ties with Haasan, Rajinikanth had said, "Only time will be able to tell that.

Let us see in due course of time."

Last month, Haasan had appealed to the people to support his political journey.

"Join hands with me to empower our country and the state," he had said.

The entry of two top Tamil film stars comes against the backdrop of a perceived vacuum in Tamil Nadu politics after former chief minister J Jayalalithaa's death.

The perception gained currency in view of the ill-health of DMK chief M Karunanidhi for over a year following which he was inactive in politics.