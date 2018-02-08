CHENNAI: Students studying in Classes V and X across the country are likely to be given a combination of Tetanus Toxoid and Diphtheria (Td) vaccine, instead of Tetanus Toxoid (TT) from the last quarter of this year as the Union government is replacing the existing TT vaccine doses under the country’s universal immunisation programme in schools.

The government has also finalised technical specifications of Td vaccine and the procurement is on.

“The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has accepted the recommendation of replacing the existing TT vaccine doses under universal immunisation programme. The technical specifications of Td vaccine have been finalised and procurement is under process,” a report from the meeting of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) said.

The decision was taken by the Union Health Ministry after diphtheria cases were reported across the states in the higher age group as many parents and paediatricians miss out Diphtheria Pertusis and Tetanus Toxoid (DPT) vaccine in Class I , said health department officials.

Still single-digit cases of diphtheria are reported from Tamil Nadu. “We get yearly three to four cases in the Institute of Child Health, Egmore, itself. Mostly these cases will be from neighbouring states such as Kerala and Andhra Pradesh,” said Dr K Kolandaswamy, Director of Public Health.

The government now gives five doses of DPT, three primary doses in six, 10 and 14 weeks of age and two booster doses in 16-24 months and five years of age, that is when the children are in Class I. Also, two doses of TT vaccine are given at 10 and 16 years of age, when children are in Classes V and X. This TT vaccine will now be replaced with Td vaccine.

“Most of the parents and paediatricians miss out the DPT second booster doses in five years of age since children grow up. The health workers also miss out these children in many private schools. As a result, diphtheria cases are reported in the 15 to 20 age group. To eradicate the cases, the Central government is replacing TT vaccine with Td,” Kolandaswamy said.

“The decision on replacement has been taken due to the epidemiological shift of diphtheria cases to higher age groups. The Td vaccine is likely to be a part of the universal immunisation programme from the last quarter of 2018,” the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation report said.