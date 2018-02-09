CHENNAI: After a pronged delay, one of the long-pending demands of Arakkonam rail passengers, the 12-car electrical multiple unit (EMU) train to Chennai, was fulfilled on Thursday.

With the increasing passenger demand for EMU trains in the south suburban section of Chennai day after day, the Chennai division of the Southern Railway has introduced the 12-car EMU train in the Chennai Moore Market Complex (MMC)-Arakkonam section. Initially, a single rake with 12 cars will operate 10 services in the Chennai-Avadi-Arakkonam-Tiruttani section. The train will run four services in the Chennai MMC-Arakkonam section, while three services will be operated in the Arakkonam-Chennai MMC section.

In addition to this, the rake will have short-distance services in the Avadi-Chennai, Tiruttani- Arakkonam and Arakkonam-Avadi sections a day. The rake comprises nine general coaches, a ladies coach and two combined coaches of ladies and first class.

The train came as huge relief for the rail passengers of Arakkonam and Tiruvallur and those from nearby villages. The additional cars would cater for about 4,000 passengers additionally a day in the Arakkonam-Chennai MMC section, said railway officials.

Welcoming the railway’s move, Naina Masilamani, member of the Chennai Divisional Rail Users Consultative Committee and also president of Arakkonam Railway Passenger’s Welfare Association, said the EMU locals that leave at 8.50 am and 6.10 pm have been running with the fully loaded passengers and three coaches would ease the congestion during rush hour. “The railway should convert all EMUs into 12-car rakes,” he said.

According to official railway records, 3.92 lakh passengers are catered for in the Chennai - Arakkonam section a day with 115 services. “After the section is completely augmented with 12 cars, 50,000 to 55,000 passengers can travel additionally a day without any congestion,” said railway officials.

Besides, the EMUs operated in the Chennai - Gummidipundi will also get augmented with 12 cars in coming weeks as the platform lengthening works at the Korukkupet station are nearing completion.

With 74 services, the Chennai-Gummidipundi carries about 1.2 lakh passengers a day. Once the rakes get augmented, 25,000 passengers can be carried additionally in the section.

“Except the Korukkupet station, platforms of all stations in the Chennai-Gummidipundi and Chennai - Arakkonam have been extended. Works to add three cars in the existing rakes are being carried out. All the EMUs will start running with 12 cars in both sections in coming weeks,” added the officer.

Also, a special EMU train from Arakkonam to Avadi has been introduced. It will leave Arakkonam at 11.20 pm.

Special trains on the anvil

A special EMU train from Arakkonam to Avadi has been introduced and it will leave Arakkonam at 11.20 pm. Another special train from Avadi will leave at 5.30 am to Arakkonam. According to official railway records, 3.92 lakh passengers are catered for in the Chennai - Arakkonam section a day with 115 services.