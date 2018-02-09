CHENNAI: Standing paddy crops in around two-and-half lakh acres in Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts are likely to wither, if at least three spells of wetting are not given in two weeks, say farmer association leaders in these delta districts. Besides, long-term crops like banana are also likely to be hit by lack of water for irrigation.

K Balakrishnan, Chidambaram MLA and president of the Tamil Nadu Farmers Association (CPM), told Express, “Nagapattinam being a district in the tail-end area of the Cauvery delta, water from the Mettur dam did not reach it. As a result, standing crops in 60 per cent of cultivated lands require at least two spells of wetting once a week till the month-end. Otherwise, the crops will wither and farmers will have to depend on the insurance for crop loss. In Tiruvarur also 20 percent of crops will be affected.”

Balakrishanan further said, “Farmers are trying their best to save crops by even bringing water for irrigation by tanker lorries. Wherever borewells are available, the farmers would save the crops to maximum extent. Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, and Mayiladuthurai areas come under the old Cauvery delta and the Vennar division comes under the new Cauvery delta. In the Vennar division and in Thiruthuraipoondi, Mannargudi, Tiruvarur, Keevalur and Thalaignayiru, the groundwater level is almost nil and the farmers are suffering.” He also explained that the Mettur dam was opened very late last year, on October 2. But owing to unexpected surplus rains in November, the crops got submerged. So, the farmers went in for re-cultivation through direct sowing method and hence the samba season got extended.

PR Pandian, president, All Farmers Associations’ Coordination Committee, said, “As of now, harvest is going on in around five lakh acres. While the farmers could save the crops in another two-and-half lakh acres by bringing water from various sources, standing crops in around two-and-half lakh acres in Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts are likely to wither.” Meanwhile, Pandian submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to convene an emergency meeting of the farmers associations and leaders of all political parties and should meet PM Narendra Modi seeking water.