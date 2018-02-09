CHENNAI: A day after around 75 history-sheeters were rounded up by police when they assembled with weapons, including knives and sickles, at a mechanic shop to celebrate birthday of a notorious rowdy Binu of Choolaimedu, the police also seized 300 kg of red sanders from the same venue on the Vandalur-Minjur Outer Ring Road on Thursday.

Around six to seven red sanders logs worth `10 lakh were found at the same mechanic shop.

When the police got a tip-off that history-sheeters in the city have assembled to celebrate the birthday function of Binu, around 50 policemen in civil clothes reached the spot and nabbed them. However, Binu escaped. Police suspect him to have left the city and have formed a special team to trace him.

The police confiscated cell phones, sickles and cars from the men. The cell phones have been sent to the cyber forensic department to get evidence in the pending cases registered against the men.