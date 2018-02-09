TIRUCHY: In a horrific incident, a Class X boy studying at a private school in Tiruchy committed suicide by hanging at his house near Lalgudi on Thursday. He left a suicide note addressing his mother wherein he alleged that he was bullied by his classmates in school.

The deceased boy has been identified as R Ranjith (15), son of Ramadoss-Thilaga, who are residents of Kamatchi Garden at Nerunjalakudi village near Lalgudi.

He committed suicide when nobody was home as his mother Thilaga was away while his father works abroad.

Police said, “After returning from school in the evening, Ranjith committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling using a rope when he was alone at home. A suicide note was also found. The boy apparently wrote the letter just a few minutes before his death. In the letter, he blamed four of his classmates for having constantly bullied him.”

Upon receiving information, Lalgudi police reached the spot and sent the body to the Tiruchy Government Hospital for an autopsy.

Tiruchy Superintendent of Police Kalyan said, “As the four boys, whose names are mentioned in the suicide note are all juveniles, the issue has been referred to the juvenile justice board.”