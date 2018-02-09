COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police on Thursday arrested a medical practitioner here for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old nursing student who came to his medical centre for training.

According to police, a few days ago, the 17-year-old victim who hails from Dindigul, came to Dr T Ravindran's ARR Medical Centre for undergoing practical training as a nurse. When she fell ill on Monday, Dr Ravindran allegedly gave her pill and asked her to take rest in a room. "Dr Ravindran also administered her a sedative. Later, he allegedly assaulted her sexually on the hospital premises," police said.

Dr Ravindran threatened her not to let the matter out. However, she picked up courage and called up ChildLine to share her plight. ChildLine coordinator M Sulaika of Don Bosco Anbu Illam in GM Nagar informed the All Women Police Station (East) for further investigation.

On Wednesday, AWPS picked up Dr Ravindran and interrogated with him, during which he reportedly confessed to the crime. The police have registered a case against him under section 7, 9(e) read with 10 of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and arrested him. He was then remanded in judicial custody till February 22.