MADURAI: The Madras High Court Bench here today asked the Centre to submit a report on the number of archaeological sites, including those excavated or being excavated, in Tamil Nadu.

Justices N Kirubakaran and R Tharani gave the direction while hearing a petition filed by Kamaraj seeking a direction to the archaeological department to file a report on excavations made in Adhichanallur in Tuticorin district in southern Tamil Nadu.

The bench adjourned the hearing till February 20.

Earlier, when the petitioner's counsel said the excavated sites in Adichanallur were being used as sand quarries, the bench said: "If that is true... We condemn it."

The petitioner said though the excavation took place in Adhichanallur in 2004, no report had been filed so far.

Also, no effort had been taken to send the articles such as arms and metal items for carbon testing and find out their antiquity.

The petitioner wanted the excavated items, which were reported to date back to 200 BC, to be put to carbon test for finding the exact age.

The petitioner said the excavations were conducted in 2004 in 114 acres of land and gold ornaments, metal arms among others were found in the site.

He prayed the court to direct the officials to resume the excavations and also submit a report on the excavations done so far.