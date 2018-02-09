NAGERCOIL: With the case of sexual assault on students at a government Adi Dravida Welfare Department-run hostel in Kanniyakumari coming to the fore, focus is once again on the plight of students staying in such facilities. Many warden posts are vacant for almost six years.

There are 15 Adi Dravidar Welfare-run hostels for boys and girls in Kanniyakumari district —two for collegians and six boys’ hostel and seven girls’ hostel for school children.Official sources said that there are five vacancies for the post of warden in the district, under the Kalkulam Division, and one warden post vacant under the Nagercoil Division of the Welfare Department.

Regarding the vacancies, J Prabhu, a member of the District Adi Dravidar Welfare PCR Committee, said, “While the Suchindram Girls Hostel warden is in-charge of the girls’ hostels in Pattukani and Arumanai, the Thingalsandhai Girls’ Hostel warden is in-charge of Kaluvanthittai and Palangudiyinar Government School Girls Hostel in Pechiparai. The Kanniyakumari Girls Hostel warden is in-charge of the college hostel in Nagercoil. The Kuzhithurai Boys’ Hostel warden post is vacant, and the Thuckalay Boys’ Hostel warden is the in-charge there.”

Speaking about working of the hostels, the official said, “The Adi Dravidar Welfare Department-run hostels are usually monitored by a resident warden. However, for the boys’ hostel, the head master of the department school will be the warden and for the girls’ hostel, a woman warden is assigned to stay in the hostel. She should not be a teacher in the school. The warden needs to stay in the hostel and also tutor the students. They also need to see whether the students receive regular food or are in need of tutors. In Kanniyakumari District, one woman oversees three hostels even though she was appointed to monitor only one.”

Adi Dravidar Welfare Committee advocate Jawahar said that if any government appointed staff commits a crime, he is transferred but no action is taken against him. “Most of these hostels lack in security. The students either leave the hostel or become victims of the insecure environment. This issue was brought up at the welfare committee meeting but no action to appoint staffs has been taken yet. For the safety of the students, a resident warden and security in the hostel is necessary. The officials should do something about it,” official added.

One cook arrested for sexual assault

The District Police, on Thursday, arrested S Vishwambaran, a 45-year-old resident of Ponmanai Post, at the Thuckalay bus stand, on charges of sexually assaulting minor students in an Adi Dravidar Welfare Department-run hostel.

According to police officials, John Kennedy, a warden in the department-run hostel, filed a case at the All Women Police station in Kuzhithurai against two men who allegedly sexually and physically abused the hostel students. A case under sections 7,8,9 (i,l,m,p), 10, 11 (i), 12,17 of the POCSO Act 2012, IPC 323 was filed against Vishwambaran and Wilson (52) of Kuzhithurai. According to officials, eight minor victims, aged around 12 years and studying in Class VII have been the victims of sexual abuse by Vishwambaran, the cook at the hostel. Superintendent of Police N Shreenatha stated that the officials are on the lookout for Wilson.

Regarding the children, DCPO Kumudha said, “We have received 19 written statements from the students. Nine of them have stated sexual abuse. The rest have written physical abuse. One Plus Two student has stated that he was not harmed. Two students were on leave during the enquiry. The cooks have been suspended. They will be dismissed later, according to the orders of District Collector Sajjansingh R Chavan.”

Speaking to Express, DCPO Kumudha said, “A medical check-up will be conducted for all the boys in the hostel to ascertain the level of abuse. A 12-year-old minor boy underwent a medical check-up on February 1 after the headmaster found that he was injured during the school hours. As most of the students are victims of physical or sexual abuse, they will also be given psychiatric counselling before

February 11.”