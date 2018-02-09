COIMBATORE: A court here today posted to February 12, the hearing of a petition filed by the DVAC seeking five days custody of suspended Bharathiar University vice-chancellor, A Ganapathy, who was arrested on graft charges.

Ganapathy was arrested on February 3 for allegedly accepting Rs 30 lakh as bribe from an aspirant for the post of an assistant professor.

He is lodged in the central jail along with chemistry professor Dharmaraj who allegedly brokered the deal.

Since the Special Court Judge, John Mino, was on leave today, the accused were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Madurasekharan, who posted the hearing to February 12.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) had filed the petition before the court yesterday, seeking five days custody of Ganapathy for further interrogation.

While being taken back to the prison, Ganapathy asked journalists to report the matter as per their conscience and not sensationalise it.

"I will come out clean from this conspiracy," he said.