Deputy CM O Panneerselvam during a meeting with CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, who is recovering from cataract surgery | express

CHENNAI: Wishing Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami a speedy recovery , Governor Banwarilal Purohit has sent a letter and a bouquet to him. Palaniswami is recovering after a cataract surgery. He thanked the Governor for his gesture.

“Dear Palaniswamiji, I am happy to know that you have come back home after a successful eye operation. My best wishes and prayers for a speedy recovery so that you may resume your duties as early as possible,” the Governor said in his letter.

Meanwhile, official sources said the Chief Minister is likely to resume work on Monday.