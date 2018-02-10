CHENNAI: The doubling of 48-km-long Bengaluru (Bayappanahalli)-Hosur line is expected to improve train connectivity of the western region of Tamil Nadu with Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka. The doubling project has been approved by the Centre at an estimated cost of `376 crore.

The Bayappanahalli-Hosur-Dharmapuri section, which comes under South Western Railway (SWR) zone, provides connectivity to Salem, Erode, Coimbatore , Tirupur and southern Tamil Nadu.

The Bengaluru division of SWR has proposed the doubling of tracks in view of the construction of Bengaluru suburban section. In addition, the Bengaluru (Bayappanahalli)- Hosur -Dharmapuri section also caters to trains operated from southern and western Tamil Nadu.

Currently, all passenger and express trains passing through Hosur-Bengaluru section are made to wait for about 40 to 50 minutes as track utility has already exceeded 100 per cent. Additional trains and suburban services can be introduced in this section only if the new line is laid, said railway sources.

The Bengaluru Express (Nagercoil-Bengaluru), Thanjavur Express (Mysuru-Mayiladuthurai), Mysuru Express (Mysuru-Thoothukudi) and Ernakulam Express (Bengaluru-Ernakulam) are being operated via Salem, Dharmapuri and Hosur. These trains are stopped for nearly an hour to make way for trains coming from the opposite direction. Sometimes, trains wait for more than two hours.

In addition, passenger trains operated between Hosur and Bengaluru also witness long delays. The doubling project would mainly reduce the travel time of trains operated between Coimbatore and Bengaluru.

“The project will also enable operation of additional trains from Nagercoil, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore, Madurai and Thoothukudi to Bengaluru,” said a railway official.