CHENNAI: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa's portrait will be unveiled in the State Assembly on February 12 by Speaker P Dhanapal.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami will preside over the function in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Secretary, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, K Boopathy said in an official release here.

Palaniswami had in May last year called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and submitted a letter, urging him to unveil the late leader's portrait in the Assembly.

The Chief Minister had said the late leader made significant contributions for the State, its growth and for Tamil language and culture.

He had said that Amma had dedicated her life for Tamils and left an indelible mark on the Indian political landscape.

The main opposition DMK last year sought the removal of portraits of Jayalalithaa from government offices, saying she was convicted in the disproportionate assets case.

Palaniswami had, however, defended his government’s decision to unveil the portrait, saying it would be a great honour for the Assembly.

Stating that there was nothing wrong in paying respect to Jayalalithaa, who was fully committed to people's welfare, he had said that 'Amma' was elected Chief Minister six times and regarded as a role model by Chief Ministers from other States.

Public Interest Litigation petitions were also filed in the Madras High Court against portraits of Jayalalithaa in government offices.