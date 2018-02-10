CHENNAI: Hitting out at actor Rajinikanth for his recent comment that the system in Tamil Nadu was not good, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Friday said the actor should not make sweeping charges. “Karnataka is denying us our livelihood by refusing to share the Cauvery water. Let Rajinikanth first correct the system of Karnataka to ensure release of the Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu to save the standing crops in Delta districts,” Jayakumar said.

“He (Rajinikanth) should make specific charges. If our faults are pointed out, we are always ready to correct ourselves,” the minister said.

Answering questions from mediapersons, Jayakumar said, “Rajinikanth should clarify which part of the system in Tamil Nadu is not good. As far as the Amma government is concerned, it is good. She was able to ensure a massive win in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Only because the system is good in the State, welfare schemes are being implemented.”

“In North India, there are terrorists. Let Rajinikanth go there and set the system right,” he added.

‘Which part is not good?’

