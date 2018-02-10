CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering his intellectually challenged sister, who is also a person with disabilities, at their residence in Palavanthangal on Thursday night. The incident was the fallout of a heated argument.

The deceased, identified as B Shanthi (39), and her mother lived in the adjacent portion of the house in which the family of her brother Shankar (32) stayed.

“On Thursday, Shanthi hit her brother in a fight with him and his wife. An irate Shankar left the house, but returned home at night and strangulated her with a rope. Her mother, who had gone to a nearby shop, returned to find Shanthi unconscious and rushed her to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead,” said a police officer.

Shankar runs a rubber stamp vending store in the same area. The Pazhavanthangal Police sent the woman’s body to the Chromepet government hospital for autopsy and arrested Shankar, after registering a case of murder.