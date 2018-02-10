TIRUNELVELI: A 32-year-old person with disability, who is presumed to be mentally challenged was arrested by the Thisayanvilai police on Friday for allegedly setting ablaze the National flag inside an ATM kiosk.

Sources identified the accused as A Nelson (32) from Ittamozhi near Nanguneri. On Thursday evening, people who entered an ATM centre of a nationalised bank, on Thisayanvilai Road, found a burnt national flag. Subsequently, they informed the bank manager, who called the police. After scrutinising the CCTV footage, the police found that a person with disability set the tricolour ablaze. He was detained on Friday.

However, Nelson, though confessed to burning the flag, gave contrasting answers to the police questions.

Booking him under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 and Indian Penal Code (IPC) 153 (B) (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) police produced him at the Nanguneri Court. Sources said that the accused misbehaved during the hearing and the judge remanded him for 15 days.