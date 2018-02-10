RAMANATHAPURAM: The main entrance of the hospital is blocked. But there is no protest at Headquarters Hospital in Ramanathapuram, as it was the vehicles of the doctors that were blocking the entrance, giving patients a tough time.

On Friday, a pregnant woman was among others who bore the brunt of the haphazard parking of the ‘savours of lives’. The unconscious pregnant woman had to lie on the stretcher under the scorching sun for half an hour near the ramp of the entrance. However, the sources said, the doctors parking their cars and two-wheelers haphazardly in front of the entrance was a common sight at the hospital.

The woman was already admitted for delivery and was being taken to another building for conducting a test.

However, while she was being taken to the labour ward, the workers found the ramp at the entrance completely blocked by vehicles. The situation forced the relatives of the woman to search for the owners of the vehicles in order to clear the way into the hospital.

In the meantime, turning a blind eye to the commotion that was going on, another person parked his vehicle behind the ones already blocking the way.

The workers at the hospital said that though parking slots were allotted to the doctors, they used to park their vehicles at the entrance.

“Families of patients who suffer due to this are reluctant to take up the issue with the doctors as they fear of retribution from the part of the doctors while administering treatment to their dear ones,” they added.

A few workers tried keeping the woman safe and secured till the entire issue was resolved.

Speaking to Express, Medical Superintendent Jawaharlal said that he had already instructed the doctors not to park their vehicles in front of the entrance and assured that he would inquire into the particular incident again.