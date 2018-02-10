CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported the highest number of dengue deaths and dengue cases in 2017, shows the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme provisional data until December 24. According to the data, Tamil Nadu reported 63 deaths and 23,035 cases last year.

Maharashtra reported the second highest number of cases with 41 deaths and 7,442 cases. Kerala reportedly had the third highest number of deaths at 37; overall, the state had reported 19,912 cases.

This, an official said, was because of better reporting of cases. Three parameters should be taken into account -- geographical extent, population and also diagnostic labs in the State. The highest number of cases should be looked at as better diagnostic and reporting of cases, said Kolandaswamy, Director of Public Health.

On Thursday, Union Health Minister J P Nadda told the Lok Sabha that Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number of dengue deaths. Across the country, 1,57,220 cases and 250 deaths were reported.

In 2016, Tamil Nadu reported only 2,531 cases and five deaths. “Yes, it was a crisis situation in the State last year. The cases were high, but we also managed well,” said Kolandaswamy.

After outbreak of dengue in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the Centre had sent an expert team to assess the situation in the two States and submit the report. According to the data, the last dengue outbreak in Tamil Nadu was reported in Tiruvallur district in October. Also Tiruvallur had the notorious distinction for maximum dengue outbreaks last year.

Last outbreak

23,035

Cases reported in Tamil Nadu in 2017. Of them, 63 died

19,912

Cases reported in Kerala in 2017. Of them, 37 died

2,531

Cases reported in Tamil Nadu in 2016. Only 5 had died

1,57,220

Cases reported across country in 2017