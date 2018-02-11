CHENNAI: The Chennai city police arrested four men from a car in Ambattur for plotting to murder a head constable on Saturday. The prime accused K Vivek (28) is the son of Kathirvel (57), a head constable in Nazarathpet police station. After the marriage of Kathirvel’s elder daughter, he deserted his wife Valarmathi (50).

Vivek who was taking care of his mother runs a bakery shop in Indira Nagar in Poonamallee where they stay. He was angry with his father as he was living together with a middle-aged woman and this resulted in arguments between father and son.

“To take revenge on his father, Vivek contacted his friend Divakar (41) from Valasaravakkam,” said a police officer and added, “On Divakar’s idea, two other men from Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli were hired to murder Kathirvel”.

The information trickled down to the intelligence department. A police team spotted Vivek and his friend along with their hirelings waiting in a car in Ambattur. The four men tried to escape when they saw the police but were nabbed.

The men from Tirunelveli were identified as Selvakumar (28) and Jose Ludas Selvaraj (28).

Preliminary interrogation revealed that they were planning to murder Kathirvel two months ago and waiting for a right opportunity.

The police arrested all four men and seized weapons and the car from them. They were remanded in judicial custody.