CHENNAI: In the ongoing crackdown on T T V Dhinakaran’s supporters, the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party on Saturday expelled about 140 office-bearers of various wings attached to the Tiruvallur east district unit of the party, including two former MLAs, for acting against the party’s interests.

A statement said AIADMK Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and Chief Minister and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami have expelled the 140 office-bearers for bringing disrepute to the party and going against the party’s principle.

The expelled members include former MLAs D Arumugam (Ambattur), S Vedhachalam (Tiruvottriyur), Tiruvallur district deputy secretary P Sreenivasan and general council member R Kaveri.

The office-bearers of various wings, including youth wing, women’s wing, MGR club, student wing, lawyers wing, information technology wing, farmers’ wing and minority wing of the party, who held posts from ward level to regional level, have been expelled. They were expelled from the basic membership of party and removed from the posts.

The move came after all expelled AIADMK persons allegedly shifted their allegiance to Dhinakaran.

Shocked by its defeat in the RK Nagar by-election held on December 21 last year, the ruling AIADMK has been removing Dhinakaran’s supporters from the party since December 25.

Dhinakaran, a rebel AIADMK leader who contested as an independent candidate in RK Nagar, has won the election with a margin of over 40,000 votes compared to AIADMK candidate E Madhusudhanan.