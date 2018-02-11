COIMBATORE: While the DVAC’s petition for the custody of suspended Bharathiar University Vice Chancellor A Ganapathi is pending with the court, officials are speeding up the gathering of evidence to question him if its application is granted.

On Friday evening, the officials called students who had passed out of the university and also applied for Assistant Professor and Associate Professor posts there, but were rejected by the selection committee. They are all likely to give evidence to the DVAC.

The DVAC had arrested V-C Ganapathi, Prof Dharmaraj and Prof Mathivanan in connection with alleged irregularities in recruiting faculty members. Ganapathi, , was held while allegedly accepting a huge bribe from a faculty.