Jallikattu is Tamil Nadu's traditional sport which is part of Pongal festivities. | (KK Sundar | EPS)

PUDUKOTTAI: A prize-winning 'jallikattu' bull owned by a Tamil Nadu minister today died after it was injured when it hit a wall at the venue today, police said.



The bull, 'Komban', owned by health minister C Vijaya Baskar, was injured when it smashed into the wall near the 'vadivasal' (entry point) to the jallikattu arena, they added.



The 'jallikattu' (bull-taming event) was held at Thennalur near here in connection with a temple festival.



The bull was taken to a nearby hospital after being provided first aid, but succumbed to head injuries, police said.



News about the death of the animal was passed on to the minister, who is presently in Singapore, they added.

