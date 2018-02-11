PUDUCHERRY: Blaming the Centre for the financial woes of Puducherry, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said that he would approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s visit to Auroville on February 24 and ask him to release `6,662 crore due to Puducherry.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, he said the Centre was discriminating between the BJP-ruled states and non-BJP-ruled states in extending financial assistance. The BJP-ruled states are getting their due finance without hassles whereas the non BJP-ruled states , he said.

During the PM’s visit to Auroville, Narayanasamy said he would request Modi to release the pending financial dues and would also take up with the Prime Minister, the issue of providing financial grants to local bodies as Puducherry had not received any such grants.