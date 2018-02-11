THENI: A quack was arrested for administering allopathic treatment to unsuspecting patients from Periyakulam here on Friday. The accused, identified as Bilal Ansar, had completed D Pharm course and was running a medical shop at State Bank Colony in Vadakarai for a few years. Meanwhile, he started treating patients and administering injections.

On information, a medical team led by Joint Director of Government Hospital Dr Selvaraj carried out a surpris raid at the medical shop.

When they found out that Ansar was not eligible to provide medical treatment, they informed the police and team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police in Periyakulam Vinoji arrested Ansar.