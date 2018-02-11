CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the State government to settle within four weeks the terminal benefits of a retired employee, so as to enable him to remit the arrears of monthly maintenance payable to his estranged wife and avoid the wrath of a family court in a matrimonial case.

Passing interim orders on a petition from the husband last week, Justice M V Muralidharan directed two Survey and Records Department officials -- a city-based Additional Director and his counterpart in Namakkal -- to take steps to disburse the terminal benefits due to him.

If the two officials do not comply with the order, both should appear before him on March 12, the judge added.

Originally, challenging the orders of a family court directing him to pay interim maintenance of `7,000 per month to his estranged wife, the petitioner filed the present petition.

His counsel R Y George Williams contended that based on a complaint from the wife, the terminal benefits of the husband had been held back. He had preferred a writ petition and the High Court had directed him to approach the revision court for necessary remedy. If the terminal benefits were settled, his client was ready to pay the arrears due to his wife, Williams added.

On receipt of the money, the petitioner shall pay the arrears at the rate of `4,000 to his wife before the fifth of every month and shall also pay the arrears of maintenance at the rate of `4,000 per month from the date of petition till the date of deposit, within 10 days from the date of receipt of terminal benefits, the judge said. He also made it clear that if any of the conditions stipulated is violated, this petition should stand automatically dismissed without any further reference.

The matter has been posted for March 12 for reporting compliance.

‘Notify rules under Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act’

THE Madras High Court has directed the Department for the Welfare of Differently-Abled Persons to notify within two months the rules under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. The First Bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Abdul Quddhose gave the directive, while disposing of a PIL from the Foundation for Rights of Young Child, by its managing trustee K Shanmugavelayutham of Aminjikarai, on January 29 last. When the matter came up on that day, the Government Pleader (in-charge) told the Bench that the draft rules had already been framed and they would be published and notified as per law at the earliest, preferably within two months, upon compliance of the requisites of Section 101, including the requirement to place the rules before the State Legislature.