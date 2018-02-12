PUDUKKOTTAI: Ferocious bull Komban has not been tamed ever in any jallikattu. He never will be, as Komban died in a freak accident in Thennalur in Pudukottai district on Sunday.Owned by Health Minister C Vijaya Basker, Komban died on the spot after he came rushing in around 10 am to enter the jallikattu arena through a narrow wooden gate called Vadivasal but hit the gate frame instead and passed out. Vets declared Komban dead.

A pall of gloom descended on Pudukkottai district as the news spread. Many tamers broke down and were inconsolable. It was Komban’s previous owner, M Tamil Selvam of Kaikuruchi in Pudukkottai, who had christened him. “The bull was born in Vaiyapuripatti of Theni district. Later, he was sold to Saminathan of Thambampatti in Salem district. I bought the bull one-and-a-half years ago and named him Komban. I took him to around 15 famous jallikattu events across the State such as at Alanganallur, Balamedu, Thennalur and Periyasooriyur. Nobody could tame him,” Tamil Selvan told Express

He sold the bull to Vijaya Baskar just over a month ago, since the minister was a close relative. The carcass was taken to Rapposal village near Iluppur and buried on Basker’s farmland after performing last rites.