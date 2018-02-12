CHENNAI:CCTV footage that surfaced on Sunday revealed the horrors of chain-snatching incidents targeted at women walking on the city’s streets.Two robberies took place in daytime in residential areas in the last two days. The clips showed women being dragged on the road as the robbers grabbed their jewellery.

S Menaka (37) of Washermenpet was walking in Valluvar Nagar, Veena Garden in Arumbakkam around 7:30 am when a pillion rider on a bike suddenly pulled her 13-sovereign gold chain. As she fell, the robber, holding on to her chain, dragged her on the road for nearly 10 seconds. The Koyambedu police said the duo managed to escape with the loot. As on Sunday evening, they were yet to be identified.

Menaka suffered injuries on her legs and hands and was treated at a nearby hospital.

Another robbery took place around 5.15 pm on Friday at Ragavendra Nagar, Kundrathur, when A Jayashree (57) was walking with her husband. Footage showed how the robbers were waiting on a bike and one of them casually walked up to the victim and pulled her gold chain. Jayashree tumbled and fell, and before her husband could do anything, the robber and his friend sped away on the bike.