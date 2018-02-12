VILLUPURAM: For four months a panchayat union primary school has been functioning at an e-seva centre near Marakkanam because the school’s original building is in a dilapidated condition. However, this arrangement has derailed the normal working of the e-seva centre as there is not enough space for the school and the centre to function side by side. People who visit the centre for obtaining various certificates are reportedly told to go to other centres. The school teachers are also having a tough time accommodating all the students in the limited space and conducting classes.

The school, located at Munnur village near Marakanam, has nearly 80 students studying in Class one to five and three teachers. It used to function in a four-decade old, tiled-roof building, which had become too dangerous due to a lack of maintenance. Tiles had fallen inside class rooms many times, though no one had gotten hurt.

The panchayat union primary school at Munnur village near Marakkanam in Villupuram district, (R) the kids after shifting to the the e - seva centre | Express

During the rainy season four months ago, the situated turned grim when water started entering classrooms and the teachers took the matter with panchayat officials. However, nothing was reportedly done to repair the building. Considering the danger of conducting classes in the building any further, the teachers managed to get permissions from the revenue officials to shift the school to the building of an e-seva centre in the village. The school was, however, not allowed to use the building’s walls to paste charts and other educational material.

People, who approached centre for birth, death certificates and for works related to Aadhaar and identity cards, alleged that the e-seva centre was not functioning properly after the school was shifted to its building.

Villagers, including parents of the students, hope the Collector would look into the matter and make necessary arrangements to repair the school building and initiate measures to build a new building.

They further alleged that elected members in the area were silent in this matter though several pleas were made to them. When apprised of the matter, Collector L Subramanian said steps would be taken to solve the issue.