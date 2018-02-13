CHENNAI: Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal on Monday unveiled a seven-ft-high portrait of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in the Assembly hall in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. At the bottom of the portrait is written the slogan ‘Peace, Prosperity, Growth’, which Jayalalithaa gave ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha M Thambidurai and former Assembly Speaker P H Pandian were among those present.Leader of Opposition M K Stalin and MLAs belonging to the DMK, Congress and IUML boycotted the function. While T T V Dhinakaran was absent, two MLAs supporting him attended the function.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and the Speaker recalled the achievements of Jayalalithaa and her contribution to the society throughout her political career. Artist D Mathialagan, who drew the portrait, was honoured on the occasion. He said he took three months to complete the oil canvas portrait.

Presiding the function, the CM said, “Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar held that ‘Desiyamum Deivikamum’ (patriotism and spirituality) are like two eyes and Jayalalithaa lived that ideal throughout her life. During the Indo-Pakistan War in 1965, she donated her jewellery to the then PM Lal Bahadur Shastri. When an MLA made a remark which went against the unity of the country, it was expunged following the intervention of Jayalalithaa. She also implemented ‘Annadanam’ scheme in temples, to provide free rice to mosques during Ramzan and subsidy for Christians and Hindus to visit holy places.

He also referred to the achievements during her political career like winning many Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, notification of final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal in the Union Gazette, raising the storage level of Mullaiperiyar dam to 142 ft and making the AIADMK the third largest party in Parliament.

“When a leader in the Opposition benches described me as the ‘chella pillai’ (dear child) of Amma (Jayalalithaa), I immediately quipped: Not only me, all 1.5 crore cadre of AIADMK are ‘chella pillais’ of Amma. This reply was very much appreciated by the late leader,” Panneerselvam recalled.

“The only thanksgiving for the late leader would be to protect this government formed by her and hence, we stand united. Not only this year, this government will continue and present the budgets in the coming years too,” he said.

Dhanapal recalled that when he was severely injured in an accident, Jayalalithaa “gave a fresh lease of life” and that all the top posts he had held so far were presented by her. It was indeed a sad opportunity for him to unveil her portrait. Deputy Speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman welcomed the gathering and Government Whip S Rajendran proposed a vote of thanks.During the function, the audio recordings of two select portions of the speeches made by Jayalalithaa in the Assembly were played.

Portrait to last over 100 years

The portrait of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa would last over 100 years, said D Mathialagan, a former principal of Government College of Fine Arts (GCFA) who painted it. “Throughout the work, I have held discussions with my seniors for suggestions to make it a memorable one. I dedicate this honour to all my colleagues and those who worked on this,” he said. Recalling that A Alphonso, the former principal of the GCFA, had painted the portrait of the late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran that adorn the Assembly hall, he said, “Indeed it is a privilege for me to engage in this prestigious work. I have used select oils from abroad for this portrait, which is done in such a way that it should last at least a 100 years.” After the function, the AIADMK functionaries, MLAs, MPs and others took selfies with the portrait of Jayalalithaa in the background and sent them to their near and dear via WhatsApp.

Vijayadharani all praises

Congress MLA S Vijayadharani, representing Vilavancode, has invited trouble for hailing the unveiling of the portrait. Her statement supporting the decision to unveil the portrait clearly went against the official line of the party, which opposed the move. The Congress MLAs have boycotted the event.

“As a woman MLA and general secretary of All India Mahila Congress, I welcome the decision to unveil the portrait of the late Chief Minister, but bowing to the party’s decision I stayed away from attending the event,” she told reporters at the Secretariat.

Refusing to toe the party line, she visited the Secretariat on Monday and called on Dhanapal and Panneerselvam.The issue caused ripples in the State unit of Congress with a section pressing for action against the legislator. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief S Thirunavukkarasar said the matter would be brought to the notice of the party high command. “We will bring it to the notice of party president Rahul Gandhi and incharge of Tamil Nadu affairs Mukul Vasnik what Vijayadharani spoke on the issue,” he said.

It’s against conventions of House, says Stalin

Chennai: Sharply criticising the unveiling of a portrait of Jayalalithaa in the State Assembly hall, DMK working president and Leader of Opposition M K Stalin on Monday alleged that it went against the conventions of the House. Recalling that the Speaker had described as against conventions of the House the action of the DMK members when they waved gutka packets in the Assembly, only to show that such banned products were easily available, Stalin said the very same Speaker had violated the conventions now. Earlier,

Anbazhagan moves HC to remove portrait

Chennai: DMK MLA J Anbazhagan on Monday moved the Madras High Court for a directive to Speaker P Dhanapal and the Assembly secretary to remove forthwith the portrait of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, which was unveiled in the precincts of the Assembly by the Speaker himself. The Speaker’s autocratic, illegal and arbitrary action of unveiling the portrait of Jayalalithaa was untenable and cannot be countenanced in law or on morality, the counsel said. When the counsel made a mention of the matter before the First Bench headed by Chief Justice (CJ) Indira Banerjee on Monday, the CJ agreed to take up the PIL for hearing on Tuesday.