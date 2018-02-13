CHENNAI:A strike over transporting cooking gas cylinders just got underway, which could hurt you if not resolved soon.The Southern Region Bulk LPG Transport Owners Association’s strike launched on Monday could result in a serious shortage of cylinders in the city if it extends beyond two days. The reason: cities like Chennai with high demand have smaller cylinder warehouses. Others like Coimbatore and Madurai will manage to survive for a more few days.

According to sources in the industry, the bottling plants supplying cylinders to gas agencies are fast running dry as supply for the past two days too has reduced.“The bottling plants may cater to LPG demand for another two to three days in the state capital. The stocks in gas distribution agencies in Madurai, Tiruchy, Coimbatore and Salem may help manage the situation for another couple of days.But gas distribution in Chennai and suburban areas can be maintained only until Thursday,” said a source.Transport companies are protesting the Centre’s decision to restrict them to the regional level. They have been denied the right to apply for national tenders.