CHENNAI:Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday launched the Simplified and Transparent Administration of Registration — STAR 2.0 Project, which ensures quick and transparent service, simplified process, elimination of middlemen and a pleasant experience about registration process.

He also launched the website upgraded for this purpose, www.tnreginet.gov.in. The project has been completed at a cost of `176.44 crore.

Under this scheme, people can create documents through online facilities available. The documents can be submitted to registration department officials online.The period for online download of Encumbrance Certificates has been extended from 30 years to 42 years — ie so far, the Encumbrance Certificates up to 1987 can be downloaded free of cost. Now, people can download these certificates up to 1975.

All payments to the registration department can be made through 11 banks — the State Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Allahabad Bank, IDBI bank, Syndicate Bank, Central Bank of India, Union Bank and Vijaya Bank.

Public can also call toll free number 1800 102 5174 to know about the services available.

Encumberance certificate

