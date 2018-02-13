CHENNAI:A man who posed as an ‘Income-Tax officer’ and entered the house of J Deepa, niece of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, at T Nagar here on Saturday, surrendered before the police on Sunday. He allegedly claimed it was Deepa’s husband Madhavan who masterminded the plan in order to extort money from her.

The police said U Prabhakaran surrendered before the Mambalam police on Sunday night. On Monday, videos of his statement, in which he said he visited Deepa’s house after being instigated to do so by Madhavan, went viral. Prabhakaran visited Deepa’s house, but escaped amid high drama after the police and media arrived at the spot.

He had been running hotels in Villupuram and Puducherry. “Madhavan visited me about four months ago and asked if I was interested in acting. Though I refused, he persuaded and asked me to send my photo. He asked me to visit the house posing as an ‘Income-Tax officer’. He also sent me a duplicate ID and warrant order by courier,” he said in the video. The police said that on realising Madhavan had exploited him to extort money from his wife, Prabhakaran surrendered.