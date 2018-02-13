COIMBATORE: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has adjourned to February 14 a contempt petition filed against the Central Government for failing to disclose the location of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Tamil Nadu, despite a court directive.

Earlier, one Baskaran of Madurai filed a public interest litigation petition stating that the Centre had decided to set up AIIMS in Tamil Nadu and Madurai had the feasibility for setting up the hospital.

As there was no response from the Union and State governments regarding setting up of the facility, the petitioner sought a court directive to start the hospital in Madurai.

Allowing the petition, the court directed the Union Government to disclose the location of the AIIMS in Tamil Nadu before December 31, 2017.As the court directive was not complied with, the petitioners Baskaran and one K K Ramesh filed a contempt petition praying for action against the Centre.A Bench comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha adjourned the case to February 14.

Location of AIIMS

A team of several experts inspected sites and five locations were identified. Madurai had the feasibility for setting up the hospital