TIRUNELVELI: Frustrated over a decade-long court trial in a cheque bounce case, a sexagenarian attempted self-immolation at the District Court complex, on Monday. Acting swiftly, the police stopped it and detained him.

Source said the man was identified as Edward Savarimuthu (62) of Krishnapuram near Palayamkottai.

Edward had reportedly given a credit of `41,000 to one Dhasan ten years ago and the latter had handed over a cheque to the former towards the loan repayment. However, the cheque bounced, and Edward sought court’s help. After a few years, Dhasan expired. Disappointed by the decade long trial, Edward arrived at the court on Monday with a plastic bag filled with petrol, and tried to douse himself with the fuel when advocates and police personnel present at the court complex stopped him.