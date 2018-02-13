DMK working president MK Stalin discloses, a set of suggestions to reduce transport charges, handed over to Chief Minister edappadi Palaniswami, to the media at Secretariat on Tuesday in Chennai. (EPS | P Jawahar)

CHENNAI: DMK working president M K Stalin called on Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday to submit a report of a committee comprising his party leaders that went into the factors that afflict the debt-ridden state-run transport corporations. The report contained 27 recommendations to bail out the ailing transport corporations.

Talking to reporters after meeting the CM, Stalin said, "Since the government machinery has been remaining paralysed, we, the main Opposition party, took initiative to come out with suggestions for revamping the transport corporations."

The Leader of Opposition, however, stated that the chief minister, whom he had met for the first time, did not give any assurance on the matter.

He issued a warning to the government saying that protests would be held if the state govt ignored the DMK panel's recommendations.

Denying the allegations that previous DMK regime had left the transport corporations in a bad state, Stalin blamed that rampant corruption and commission is plaguing the corporations.

Stalin's meeting with Edappadi Palaniswami assumes significance as DMK is spearheading spirited protests against the recent bus fare hike by roping in other opposition parties in Tamil Nadu.

