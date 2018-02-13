COIMBATORE: It may be 2018, but for this 60-year-old grandmother from Malasarpathi, the daily three-kilometer walk across highways at the break of dawn for two buckets of water feels like the way of life.

“Without getting a single drop of water in the last four years, do we have any other option, but to walk,” questions M Kaliammal (60), a resident of tribal settlement Malasarpathi near Nallattipalayam in Pollachi.

The borewells in the area have gone dry in the last four months. People from each household fetch at least 20 buckets of water a day as they use the water for not just drinking and cooking, but also for other domestic use, say residents. The settlement hosts 50 families and have a population of about 300.

There was a time when there was no water scarcity and the pond bordering the settlement met the water requirements. About five years back, the pond went dry and left the settlement constantly parched.

“We have an overhead water tank, which was built about six months ago. It has a capacity of about 2,000 liters,” says K V Manimaran (45), another resident. The tank, just like toilets constructed about a year ago under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, remains unused as the settlement does not have any water pipeline connection.

Residents, mostly daily wage labourers, have to leave for work at 8 am in order to earn their meagre `150 a day. R Papathi (28) says that they need to walk and carry many buckets to water, give their children a a bath and leave for work, all in a short span of time. “If we do not fetch the water to bathe the children, they either remain unwashed the entire day or they do not go to school,” say the harassed parents.

On Monday, the residents, along with a member of Welfare Party of India, filed a petition with the Collector TN Hariharan, who assured to take immediate action.

When contacted, the sub-collector of Pollachi Gayathri Krishnan said that they have been making arrangements to provide water connections to the entire region. The Department has been exploring options to provide alternate arrangements for water supply until regular water supply connections are established, she adds.