TIRUNELVELI: Twelve juvenile delinquents escaped from a government observation home here early this morning after attacking the warden, but four were nabbed later in the day, police said.

One of those nabbed was found unconscious by the roadside and has been hospitalised, they said.

The warden too has been admitted to a hospital.

Police said the 12 boys, part of 32 in the home, scaled the wall early this morning and escaped after attacking the warden with an iron rod.

Based on a complaint from the man, police launched a search and nabbed four of them from the bus stand here.

Police suspect that the other boys might have fled to their native villages and have launched a search to nab them.