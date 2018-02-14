COIMBATORE: Soon to be appointed Vice Chancellor of Anna University will have another important role to play, as he/she also has to head the Southern Regional Committee of the All India Council for Technical Education.

The AICTE has recently reconstituted the southern regional committee, with Anna University Vice Chancellor as its chairman. Anna University VC has been nominated by the AICTE Chairman Anil D Sahasrabudhe. Annamalai University Vice Chancellor S Manian will also be a member of the committee.

Apart from these two VCs, Directors of National Institute of Technology, Tiruchy and Puducherry, Director of National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research, Chennai, and Principal of Government College of Technology have been appointed as members. In addition, presidents of All India Manufacturers Organisations, CII and FICCI, Heads of College of Pharmacy and Mother Theresa Post Graduate and Research Institute of Health Science, Puducherry, were also appointed as members of the committee.

The 17-member committee also includes Director of Board of Apprenticeship Training, TN’s Higher Education Secretary, Puducherry’s Technical Education Secretary, Director of State Board of Technical Education Training, Chennai, a representative of Ministry of Human Resource Development and an AICTE adviser. AICTE southern regional officer will be the Member Secretary of the committee.

Previously, R Rudhramoorthy, principal of the PSG College of Technology, was heading the southern regional committee of the AICTE. He was appointed as chairman in May 2011 for a three-year term and his term was later extended by another three years.

Ironically, the Anna University VC post has been lying vacant since May 2016. A VC search committee headed by Justice VS Sirpurkar and comprising retired IAS officer N Sundaradevan and IIT Madras professor R Gnanamoorthy, is currently in the process of selecting the new VC of Anna University.