PUDUKKOTTAI: Dalits of Vilampatti near Iluppur allege they were beaten up by Caste Hindus during a temple festival in a neighbouring village. On Monday, A Jeeva, president of Pudukkottai unit of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), along with some victims, submitted a petition to Collector.

According to P Manikandan, one of the victims, around 20 Dalits went to neighbouring Peyal Valiyappatti on January 12 to take part in a free meals programme which had been organised for devotees walking to Sri Baladhandayuthabani temple in Pazhani. When they were waiting for the prayers to be completed, they were castigated by Caste Hindus for folding their dhoties.

Manikandan added when they got on the tractor, Caste Hindus threatened them to not travel by vehicle. “Scared, we abandoned the tractor in Peyal valaiyapatti. Subsequently, we visited Valaiyappatti the next day to take the tractor back. At that time, a few Caste Hindus youth assaulted us and tied our hands. Even the elders were not spared.