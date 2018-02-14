LPG lorries parked near the highway due to the strike by transport owners association in Namakkal. (Photo | EPS)

NAMAKKAL: The members of Southern Region Bulk LPG Transport Owners Association (SRBLPGTOA) indefinite strike continued for the second day on Tuesday.

They protested against Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum demanding region-wise tender for transporting LPG. The association members told Express that none of the officials called them to hold talks.

On the other hand, few of them called for an unofficial meeting, which the association members refused.The strike would continue until our demands are met, the protestors said.