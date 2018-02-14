COIMBATORE: Aimed at ensuring transparency in schools, the Department of School Education is set to launch an android-based app to record the daily attendance per centage of students.

Developed by the department’s Education Management Information System (EMIS) cell, the trial version of the app - TNSchools Attendance, was released a couple of days ago.

T Venkatesh, a government school teacher, said, “The department decided to introduce the application to ensure that the students go to school on time.

It also records daily attendance and load it in to the database at the department’s server.” The app is expected to be launched in the coming academic year.