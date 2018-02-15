MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has sought a status report on the location of the proposed AIIMS in Tamil Nadu, after the Centre submitted that setting up of the facility is its policy decision.

Disposing a petition filed by one Baskaran, who sought a court directive to set up AIIMS in Madurai, the court had directed the Union Government to disclose the location of the hospital by December 31, 2017.

As the directive was not obeyed, petitioners Baskaran and one K K Ramesh filed a contempt petition praying for action against the Centre for not disclosing the location of AIIMS.

When the case came up on Wednesday before a bench comprising Justices M Sathayanarayanan and Hemalatha, petitioners submitted that even after several directives and representations, no initiative had been taken by the Centre to disclose the location. The Central Government advocate sought three months time to disclose the location.

Recording this, the bench asked as to why the Union Government had not responded to the orders of the HC and directed the Union Health Secretary to file a detailed report on or before June 14.