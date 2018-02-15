CHENNAI: A petition has been made in the Madras High Court for a directive to Esplanade Police to register a case against the junior pontiff of Kanchi mutt, Sri Vijayendrar for allegedly disrespecting ‘Tamizhthai Vaazhthu’ by not standing up when the song was played during a function here on January 23.

Justice M S Ramesh, before whom the criminal original petition from advocate S Doraisamy came up for hearing on Wednesday, directed the Additional Public Prosecutor to obtain instructions from the government by February 21.

According to the petitioner, who is also the vice-president of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, the pontiff was seen sitting when the song was played at the function presided by Governor Banwarilal Purohit. As per a GO issued as early as in 1970, all government functions shall begin with ‘Tamizhthai Vaazhthu’ and end with the National Anthem.

By remaining seated, he disrespected the ‘Tamizhthai Vaazhthu’ and thereby brought disaffection towards the government, which was punishable under Section 124 A of the IPC (Sedition), the petitioner said. He lodged a complaint with Esplanade Police on January 25 in this regard. As there was no response, the present petition.