Devotees during the Mahashivratri celebrations in front of Adiyogi Statue at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore on Tuesday night | S SENBAGAPANDIYAN

COIMBATORE: Thousands of devotees gathered in front of the 112-foot tall Adiyogi to mark Mahashivratri at the Isha Yoga Centre on the outskirts of the city. The surrounding was saturated with spiritual exuberance amid chants and meditation during the late night hours of Tuesday.

People from various parts of the world gathered in front of the statue at the Centre to celebrate the Mahashivratri along with Sadhguru, according to a press release.

Discourses and powerful meditation were interspersed along with musical performances by renowned singer Sonu Nigam, fusion band Sean Roldan and Friends, the scintillating vocalist Mohit Chauhan and popular musician Daler Mehndi.

The celebrations started at 5.40 pm on Tuesday and concluded around 6 am on Wednesday.

Adiyogi represents a possibility to shift humanity from religion to responsibility, from looking outward to turning inward, Sadhguru said.

Welcoming the gathering after an exuberant Maha Arati to Adiyogi, Sadhguru went on to emphasize that all solutions humanity needs for here and beyond were within ourselves.

At the stroke of midnight, Sadhguru initiated a powerful meditation, which was the most looked forward to event of the night.

Even as the night was celebrated at over 150 centres across the world, the press release said that the centre has also hosted a live telecast and webcast of the celebrations to millions of people.